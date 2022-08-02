Dheeraj Dhoopar gives a glimpse of his new project 'Sherdil Shergill'; Fans shower love

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most popular actors in the telly world. He recently made headlines after he quit Ekta Kapoor's show Kundali Bhagya midway. The actor has been part of the show for a long duration of 5 years, and his pairing with female lead Shraddha Arya was loved by the audience. Now, Dheeraj is back on the screen with his new project named 'Sherdil Shergill' opposite Surbhi Chandna.

On August 01, the actor took to his social media to give a glimpse of his new show to his millions of fans. 'Sherdil Shergill' is a romantic comedy show, which will follow the lives of two stark opposite and hot-headed people. The name of Dheeraj's character in the show is Rajkumar Yadav. The show will air on Colors TV very soon. Earlier, Dheeraj and Surbhi shared screen space in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5. While sharing the post on Instagram, he wrote, "To new beginnings #SherdilShergill #RKY". As soon as he posted the video, his fans showered love on him and congratulated him in the comment section.

Check Dheeraj Dhoopar's post here

About Sherdil Shergill, the show narrates the coming-of-age story of an unusual yet tenacious girl, Manmeet Shergill, who takes some unusual decisions that change her life forever. She is young and ambitious and wants to make a name for herself in the male-dominated field of architecture. Manmeet has a chance encounter with a carefree young boy Rajkumar Yadav that paves way for a beautiful love story.

