Dheeraj Dhoopar to Hina Khan: TV actors who quit shows midway

The success of any show mainly depends on the twists and turns in the plot as well as the acting of the lead cast. The audience starts connecting with the actors of the show, hence when one of the actors leads leaves the show, it's heartbreaking for them. It is difficult for the fans to accept the replacement of the actor for the roles. Over the years, numerous popular actors had left the show midway due to various reasons. Here are a few names-

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Kumkum Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar recently announced his exit from the show. He has played the role of Karan for more than five years. The actor is married to Vinny Dhoopar and they will be embracing parenthood very soon. The actor shared the reason for leaving the show that he wanted to spend time with his family and wanted to explore other mediums.

Hina Khan

The actress quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after being a part of it for 8 long years. Her reason to quit was a generation leap and she also shared that the long shifts took a toll on her health. Post the show, she was seen in Bigg Boss 13 and later, the actress was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagi Kay as Komolika.

Disha Vakani

The actress played the role of Dayaben in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where she acted as the wife of Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi. She was part of the show from 2008 but left the show in 2016 when she went on a maternity break. There were several speculations about the actress coming back to the show, but there is no such reality in these rumours.

Gashmeer Mahajani

The actor Gashmeer Mahajani, who rose to fame in the Hindi TV industry with his role of Aditya Tripathi in Imlie, and quit the show some time back. As per sources, Gashmeer was not able to take up other projects, with the show. He reportedly gave only 10 days in a month to the makers to shoot his sequence which was not enough, hence after a lot of discussions, Gashmeer finally quit the show.

Jigyasa Singh

Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 actress Jigyasa Singh also quit her show some months back. It is because of some health issues that the actress has been forced to take this step. She was replaced by actress Prachi Bansal.

Shabir Ahluwalia

Shabir Ahluwalia, who became a household name with Kumkum Bhagya also on the show after being a part of it for almost 8 years. The actor is presently playing the lead in a new show produced by Yash Patnaik, named Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan.

Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha, who also played the lead in the popular show, Kumkum Bhagya, has also left the show after being a part of it for almost 8 years. She shared that she missed the routine life and the show very much. Presently she is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi was the face of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for around 5 years and had quit the show due to the generation leap. The actress became a household name with the show. She is presently seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Saumya Tandon

Saumya Tandon essayed the role of Anita in the popular sitcom, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Citing her reasons, Saumya had shared, “Well, you can say that it’s an impractical decision to quit a stable job, that too, in an established show. But, I realised that being employed and earning a regular income was not exciting enough anymore. I want to do projects where there is scope for growth as an artiste.” She quit the show in 2020 and was replaced by Nehha Pendse.

