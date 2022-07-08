Dheeraj Dhoopar to Jasmin Bhasin: Meet 10 cute pets of these popular celebrities; PICS

Being a pet parent is one of the most beautiful things in this world. These furry friends have a special place in one's heart and having them around makes life much more bearable. Several actors from the Indian television industry find great comfort in going back home after a long day from the sets to their favourite person in the world, which happens to be their pet. Television stars share a very special bond with their pets. From taking their pets on vacations along with them to sharing sweet pictures of them, these celebrities are always celebrating and spending time with their furry friends.

Having a pet is a very emotionally healthy practice and that is why it comes as no surprise to people that many celebrities love their pets. In fact, some have also created a special Instagram page specially dedicated to their pets. On these pages, the actors post adorable pictures and videos of their furry friends which also enlights their follower's moods. This even gives a glimpse to the fans of the special time they spend with their furry friend.

Here are the 10 cutest pictures of the celebs with their pets which will make you fall in love with them

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora with their pet Oreo

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee with their pet Pablo

Karishma Tanna with her pet Koko

Karan Wahi with his pet Noah

Jasmin Bhasin with her pet

Devoleena Bhattacharjee with her pet Angel

Jennifer Winget with her pets Luke and Breezer

Raqesh Bapat with his pet Murphy

Rashami Desai with her pet

Erica Fernandes with her pet Champion

