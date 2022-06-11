Dheeraj Dhoopar pens a note as he bids adieu to Kundali Bhagya; Shares a video for fans

Kundali Bhagya starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most popular shows on screens and enjoys a massive fan following. The recent reports claimed that Dheeraj Dhoopar, who essays the main character, Karan, will soon bid adieu to the show. Dheeraj was part of this show for 5 long years and his pairing with Shraddha Arya was immensely loved by their fans. Now the actor has officially announced his exit from Kundali Bhagya and took to his social media to share this news with his fans.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dheeraj penned an emotional goodbye note to his audience and thanked everyone for making him a star. Sharing a video, he captioned, "Good byes are never easy.. Karan Luthra was my baby & will always be. I’ve not only performed this character but lived every bit of him with immense joy & pride. I’ve earned every inch of my stardom & tremendous love only bcos of Kundali bhagya & Karan Luthra.. And that shall never be forgotten! Taking a bow with a happy heart & completely filled with gratitude, today & forever."

The actor further thanked everyone and wrote, "Big thanks to all the fans for making me feel like a king every day. EK @ektarkapoor you’ve given me everything, Balaji is home & will always be. My team( @varunthebabbar, @jassi.k15, @ritesh.n.yadav, @muktadhond, @sahil.sharma540, @sacorina ) my cast ( @sarya12 @manitjoura @ruhiiiiiiiiii @neels_99 @ushabachani4 @hindujaanisha @naveensaini9 @kapursahab @twinkle_vasisht @nzoomfakih @supriyarshukla @madhuraja2011 ) & the whole crew for making this journey the best one, words won’t suffice my emotions but I hope you guys know what ya’ll mean to me So much love pouring in since this news is out, I feel overwhelmed.. I hope all the fans find the good in this goodbye, big love to each one ! Yours Truly, #TKL".

Earlier in an interview with Etimes, Dheeraj opened up on his exit from the show and his future prospects. Dheeraj shared, “KB has given me name, fame and stardom. The show is my baby and I am very attached to my character, Karan Luthra. I am grateful to Ekta Kapoor for curating such an amazing character for me. But moving on from the show was the demand of the script and the need of the hour. The makers and I mutually and amicably arrived at this conclusion. Coincidentally, the exit of the character and me getting other opportunities happened at the same time.”

As per the Hindustan Times report, Dheeraj is all set to make his silver screen debut with a Punjabi film. Dheeraj's exit from the show will surely be hard for his fans, who root for him ardently. However, as per some reports, the makers have roped in Shakti Arora to be the new lead in the show. An official announcement is yet to be out.

