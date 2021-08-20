Dheeraj Dhoopar says ‘escape the ordinary’ as he shares Ladakh vacay PHOTOS with wife Vinny

Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar are on a vacation in Ladakh. They have been treating their fans with stunning pictures from the beautiful place. Their Instagram handle is filled with vacation moments. The couple is one of the cutest couples in the telly world. They always give us relationship goals. To note, they met on the set of Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. The two recently celebrated their twelve years of togetherness and even shared their love story.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Kundali Bhagya actor writes, “Escape The Ordinary.” In the photos, he is seen dressed in an all-black attire and his wife is too. They are seen posing and jumping for the camera. The background of the photos is breathtaking. Fans and celebrities all are dropping lovely comments on their photos. One of the fans wrote, “Wooooow’. Others dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section. The actor has also shared a video showing the beauty of Ladakh.

Currently, Dheeraj and Vinny’s Instagram feed will inspire you to pack your bags and head for a vacation. The actor rose to fame from his role in Kundali Bhagya which is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya.

Apart from this, Dheeraj is also known for his tole of Prem Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. He is currently seen as Karan Luthra. Meanwhile, his wife Vinny started her acting career with Kasturi. She had also appeared in Kuchh Is Tara and Aathvaan Vachan, Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg and Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar.

