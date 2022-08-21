Dheeraj Dhoopar shares FIRST photo of his baby boy; Shraddha Arya, Kanika Mann and others shower love

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are on cloud nine since they have embraced parenthood for the first time. The duo welcomed their baby boy on August 10 and were overjoyed as they shared this special news with their fans on social media. The two have always treated their fans and followers by sharing every special news about their personal and professional lives. The duo had shared the news of their pregnancy with a social media post in April, this year. Post this, they shared pictures from their baby shower, and their pregnancy photoshoot, and also shared the experience of this phase in the form of funny reels.

Today, Dheeraj shared the first glimpse of his baby boy on his Instagram handle. In this picture, we can see the little munchkin adorably holding on to Dheeraj's finger and sharing this photo, the actor captioned, "The Only place I want to be at". Dheeraj and Vinny's friends have showered their love on this picture and have penned adorable comments for their baby. Shiny Doshi, Kanika Mann, Adaa Khan, Nehalaxmi Iyer, Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and others have dropped their lovable comments on this post.

On 10th August 2022, Dheeraj had shared that he became a father on his social media handle and wrote, “We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our baby boy. 10-08-22 Proud parents Vinny and Dheeraj.”

Dheeraj and Vinny's love tale:

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are among the most adored couples in the TV industry. They met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. It was almost like love at first sight for the duo, and their off-screen chemistry was undeniable. The couple dated for nearly 7 years and then decided to get married. They tied the knot in 2016 and are now the most romantic couple in the industry.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's professional commitments:

Dheeraj will soon be seen in 'Sherdil Shergill' opposite Surbhi Chandna. The show will soon start airing on Colors TV. Along with this, Dheeraj will also star in the popular dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

