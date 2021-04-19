Dheeraj Dhoopar spotted on the sets of Kundali Bhagya in Goa as he begins shooting; WATCH

Owing to the current situation, television serials shooting are going on in Goa. Dheeraj Dhoopar was seen on the sets.

With the spike in coronavirus cases in India, many states have announced lockdown. India is already battling the second wave of the coronavirus and the government has requested all citizens to stay home and follow all protocols. Owing to the current situation, the entertainment industry has stopped shooting for films and television shows have shifted their base to different cities to continue with the shoot. Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya crew members have traveled to Goa to shoot for future episodes.

Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan was spotted in Goa as he begins the shooting. The actor has a massive fan following. He has gone with his wife as he has to stay there for a month. The television actors are making all efforts even in this situation also. Talking to The Times of India, he said that this is like a paid holiday where we will work and enjoy both. He is also excited to meet his friends there. Earlier, Shraddha Arya also shared some pictures from the airport.

The crew members are going to stay for a long period till the time situation gets better in Mumbai. There is a 15-days Janta curfew announced.

Take a look at the video here:

Coming back to the show, Kundali Bhagya is aired on Zee TV and is very popular. Dheeraj and Shraddha's chemistry is also loved by the audience. In the current episode, Preeta is dreaming about her date with Karan where he is treating her with chocolate falooda.

