Dheeraj Dhoopar & Surbhi Chandna’s first look from their new show ‘Sherdil Shergil’ OUT; WATCH

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna are among the most popular names in the entertainment industry. They have been part of several popular and highly successful TV shows individually, but to the amazement of their fans, the duo will be soon seen together in a new show ‘Sherdil Shergil’. It is a romantic comedy show, which will follow the lives of two stark opposite and hot-headed people. The first look of the show has been released on social media and it looks quite promising.

The fans of the actor Dheeraj Dhoopar are very excited to see Dheeraj back on TV screens after he quit Kundali Bhagya, a few months ago. He was part of the show for more than 5 years, which made Karan and Preeta’s pairing very popular. The female lead of the show is played by Naagin 5 lead Surbhi Chandna. She was highly appreciated for her acting skills for the show, and now she is back on TV after an year with Dheeraj Dhoopar. The names of the characters are Manmeet Shergil aur Rajkumar Yadav. They are seen at two raging and hot blooded people, who come across each other on the show.

Both the actors had traveled to Shimla to shoot the first sequence of their upcoming show and audiences can expect a release date soon. Amidst this, Surbhi and Dheeraj never failed to stay in touch with their fans and have been sharing BTS videos and amazing pictures from the picturesque location.

About the show

The show narrates the coming-of-age story of an unusual yet tenacious girl, Manmeet Shergill, who takes some unusual decisions that change her life forever. She is young and ambitious and wants to make a name for herself in the male-dominated field of architecture. Manmeet has a chance encounter with a carefree young boy Rajkumar Yadav that paves way for a beautiful love story.

