Dheeraj Dhoopar & Vinny Arora blessed with a baby boy; Riddhima Pandit, Adaa Khan, Drashti Dhami send wishes

It is a grand day for the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora as the couple has been blessed with a baby boy. The couple has embraced a new phase of life as they entered parenthood for the first time on August 10. The duo had shared the news of their pregnancy with a social media post in April, this year. The actor shared the post on social media and the couple is flooded with congratulatory messages.

In the post shared by Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar, he has shared that he became a father yesterday. He wrote in the post, “We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our baby boy. 10-08-22 Proud parents Vinny and Dheeraj.”

See the post here-

Vinny Arora commented on the post by her husband Dheeraj Dhoopar, “All of God’s grace in one tiny face.”

Several celebs and fans took to the comment section to express their happiness on the great news. Riddhima Pandit wrote, “Wowwwww congratulations you two”, Dishank Arora wrote, “Congratulations guys”, Vikaas Kalantri wrote, “Congratulations bhai @dheerajdhoopar & @vinnyaroradhoopar welcome to the club and lots of love to the little one.”

Supriya Shukla commented, “God bless... Love to 3of u... Mumma-Papa... N little angel”, Pandya Store’s Shiny Doshi commented, “Wohhhooooo congratulations guys loads of love to the little one. See you super soon.” Tina Datta, Drashti Dhami, Adaa Khan and many others congratulated the new parents.

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s work

On the work front, Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set to participate in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He was playing the lead of popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya with Shraddha Arya for a long duration of more than 5 years. He left the show a few months ago.

