As Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora expect their first baby, Shraddha Arya, Kishwer Merchant & more send wishes

It is a special day for the popular television couple Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora, as they will be soon embracing parenthood. The couple has been married for more than five years. Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar shared the news on social media with a picture of the couple holding the sonography pics. With the announcement of the baby, wishes have started pouring in for the couple as they are entering a new phase of life.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora shared a beautiful post as she wrote that they are expecting a tiny miracle. They captioned it as, “We’re expecting, a tiny miracle August 2022”.

See post here:

Kundali Bhagya actors Ruhi Chaturvedi commented, “Yayayayayyay Best News Ever”. Shraddha Arya commented, “Wowwwww Yayyyy!!! Such Happy News!!! Congratulations!! And God Bless!!!” Mohit Malik wrote, “Great news …Loads of love”. Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar commented, “Congratulations”. Shiny Doshi commented, “Best news super happy for you guys. Can't wait now”. Ridhi Dogra commented, “Yippeeeeeee!! Loveeee youuuu both Sorry threeeeee”.

Kishwer Merchant commented, “i had a feeling , don’t know why .. congratulations same month btw”. Chhavi pandey commented, “wowwwwww vinny. super happy for you both. Congratulations @vinnyaroradhoopar”. Suyyash Rai commented, “congratulations guys God blesss u guys with all the happiness”. Surbhi Chandana wrote, “Yuhuuuuuuuuuuuuu”. Vijayendra Kumeria wrote, “Congratulations @vinnyaroradhoopar & @dheerajdhoopar … enjoy the new journey… so happy for you guys… take good care of yourself”. Avika Gor wrote, “Congratulations u both!!!!” Ridhima Pandit, Tina Datta, Mahhi Vij, Addite Malik and other also congratulated the couple for the great news.

