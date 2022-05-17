Dheeraj Dhoopar & Vinny Arora look adorable at her baby shower celebration & twin in white; PICS

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is a popular face of the telly world and is currently seen in the show Kundali Bhagya. In the show, his chemistry with Shraddha Arya is loved by fans. Dheeraj is married to actor Vinny Arora, and they are one of the most adored couples in the industry. After tying the knot in 2016, the duo is all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. Last month, the duo took to their social media handles and announced that they will be embracing parenthood for the first time.

Dheeraj shared a post with him and his wife Vinny kissing as she held sonography pictures of the baby. He shared that they will be embracing parenthood by August this year. Ahead of the arrival of their child, the soon-to-be parents organised a baby shower yesterday. Their friends from the industry Surbhi Chanda, Shraddha Arya and others were also spotted attending the event. For the ceremony, Dheeraj and Vinny twined in all-white traditional outfits. Dheeraj opted for a white sherwani, whereas Vinny flaunted her baby bump in a white-hued sharara. The soon-to-be parents look adorable as they pose for the pictures.

On the professional front, Dheeraj made his television debut with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. He was then seen in Behenein, Mrs. Tendulkar and Zindagi Kahe Smile Please. He also made a cameo appearance in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. He also portrayed Prem Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka opposite Dipika Kakar. In 2020, Dheeraj portrayed Cheel Aakesh in Naagin 5.

