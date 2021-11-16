Dheeraj Dhoopar & wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar celebrate 5 years of togetherness with mushy pictures in Kashmir

Kundali Bhagya lead actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar are among the most loved real-life couples of the television industry. The couple often go on trips when they get time between shoots. They recently completed 5 years of their blissful married life and are celebrating their personal life milestone with a romantic trip to Kashmir. The couple shared pictures of the trip on social media.

Both Dheeraj and Vinny took to their social media and posted adorable pictures of them kissing and hugging in a beautiful snowy backdrop. They looked absolutely gorgeous together and the chemistry between the actors is definitely unmissable. Vinny posted a charming picture of both her and Dheeraj holding hearts made of the snow. They are seen giving each other a kiss with a caption, "Every year more grateful for you Happy anniversary Husband".

See post here-

Dheeraj also showed his immense love for his wife Vinny and posted amazing pictures of him holding her in the air. There are also pictures of them walking and him giving her an adorable kiss while holding her and captioning it, "You will always be my forever ! Happy Anniversary love."

See post here-

As the two left for Kashmir, they shared romantic videos of them enjoying their flight journey and sharing cute memories in flight.

The couple met each other on the sets of the show Maat Pita Ke Charno Mai Swarg and have been growing stronger and beautiful together ever since. As the two celebrate their 5 years of marriage together, they never fail to offer couple goals.



