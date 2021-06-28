Dheeraj Dhoopar wishes wife Vinny Arora ‘Happy birthday’ with a kiss; Calls her ‘Favourite’

Dheeraj Dhoopar has penned down a sweet message for his wife Vinny Arora on her special day. The actress is getting lot of wishes from all corners.

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has always said that he loves his wife a lot and never shy away from expressing it on the public platform. He is married to TV actress Vinny Arora and today is her special day. She is celebrating her birthday today. She is receiving a lot of messages and wishes but one wish which caught our attention was her husband. He shared beautiful pictures with his wife and also pen down sweet messages for his ladylove.

In the pictures, we can see Dheeraj and Vinny sharing a passionate lip-lock in one image, and in another photo, they are smiling and posing for the camera. In the caption, Dheeraj called his wife his all-time favourite and wrote, “You’re my favourite. My fav pair of eyes to look into. My fav name to see appear on my phone. My fav way to spend an afternoon. You’re my favourite everything. Happiest Birthday Sweetheart.” The actress had worked in serials-- Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, Shubh Vivaah. She has turned 30-years-old today.

He has also shared some pictures on his Instagram stories. The couple tied the knot in 2016. The couple also celebrated birthday with family members.

The actor is currently seen as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. The show has been running since 2017. He is seen opposite Shraddha Arya. He was also seen in Naagin 5. Recently, he had shared a lot of pictures from Goa where the team was shooting as the Maharashtra government had announced the Janta Curfew.

Credits :Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

