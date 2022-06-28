Dheeraj Dhoopar's birthday note for 'whole world' Vinny Arora is beyond romantic; Misses her in Shimla

Television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently shooting for his upcoming show, tentatively titled, 'Sherdil Shergil' with Surbhi Chandna in Shimla. The actor is extremely excited about this project and assures that this series will be different from other shows, and describes the genre to be a romantic comedy. While Dheeraj is in Shimla, he is missing his wife Vinny Arora on the occasion of her birthday. The would-be-father is eager to return back to her as soon as the shoot is over, and ensured to have a late grand birthday celebration for her.

Dheeraj Dhoopar shared several unseen photos of himself with his wife Vinny Arora on his Instagram with a very romantic caption. The note read: "My Support , My Strength, My Inspiration, My entertainment, My Heroine, My best Friend, My whole happiness, My foreva nxt level love, My whole world .. Happiest Happiest Birthday Baby ! Love u tons & tons .. I miss u here in Shimla .. but promise to make it grand when I’ll be back to u (sic)" The romance is in-tact for this couple, who are soon going to be parents.

Take a look at the Instagram post here:

About Dheeraj Dhoopar's new show

Talking about Dheeraj Dhoopar, he will be seen in a new show, and sharing about it, he had exclusively told Pinkvilla, "I am extremely happy and super excited to be doing this show. This is something that is very different from what I have done earlier in my career. The audience will get to see me in a new avatar. I started my career with Viacom (Sasural Simar Ka) and it's good to be back to them, it's a very homely feeling. What's adding to the excitement is that this is the same team I worked with earlier. In TV, almost every show has similar content going forward but this show is actually very unique, and once it goes on air, you will realise that it's different in so many ways. It is 'hatke' from what I have done on TV earlier and what the audience has seen. This is the major reason why I chose to be a part of this project, and I am very happy about it."

Prior to this, Dheeraj was seen in Kundali Bhagya as Karan Luthra.

