Dheeraj Dhoopar's birthday wish for 'partner' & Kundali Bhagya co star Shraddha Arya is about smiling, shining

Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan) wishes 'partner' and Kundali Bhagya co star Shraddha Arya (Preeta) in the sweetest way possible, and it will give you major PreeRan vibes. Take a look.
When you think of the best onscreen couple, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's name is sure to top the list. The two have been making heads turn with their scintillating chemistry in Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya. From their cute nok-jhok to their romantic moments, fans shower the duo with immense love and praise for their bond. Lovingly called as 'PreeRan,' fans love to see them in a single frame. But it's not only their on-screen chemistry that has won hearts but their off-screen has also made a special place among viewers. 

Today, as Shraddha Arya celebrates her birthday, how can her reel life beau and real-life bestie miss out on sending his best wishes? Dheeraj took to his Instagram handle to pen a heartwarming note for birthday girl Shraddha Arya and it speaks volumes of their bond. The handsome hunk shared a throwback picture with the diva, wherein they are laughing their heart out and enjoying the moment. And this fun-loving picture is all about Dheeraj and Shraddha's fun-filled equation both, in real and reel life. 

With this awe-inspiring photo, Dheeraj showered Shraddha with love, blessings and good wishes for the future, and made her day 'extra special.' Wishing his 'partner,' Dheeraj wrote, 'Happiest birthday partner.  May u always keep smiling and shining.' Dheeraj's sweet wish for Shraddha on her birthday is a pure treat for all Kundali Bhagya and PreeRan fans. Fans couldn't stop gushing over their amazing bond, and started rooting for PreeRan in the comment section. 

Take a look at Dheeraj's adorable post for Shraddha here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happiest birthday partner !!! May u always keep smiling & shining

A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar) on

Meanwhile, Kundali Bhagya has been keeping fans hooked to the screens with its intriguing storyline post lockdown also, and its TRP's are just proof of that. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

