Dheeraj Dhoopar's idea of spending a Sunday is LIT; Hint: It's related to his previous show Kundali Bhagya

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the top stars of the television industry and has a massive fan following. Just like most of the Indian boys, Dheeraj, too, saves his Sunday to play cricket, and today, he enjoyed himself by playing with the local boys. Dressed in black sports athleisure, matching sunglasses, and with a bluetooth plugged in his ear, the actor looked smart as ever. He not only batted but bowled as well while the localites couldn't contain their excitement about playing with a celebrity.

Dheeraj Dhoopar posted this video on his Instagram with the caption, "Sundaying" and "#gullycricket." Fans couldn't stop praising their idol and were quick to recall his character, Karan Luthra from his earlier show, Kundali Bhagya. He was often referred to as 'The Karan Luthra' on the show and fans commented, "TKL VIBES," "Hey rockstar," "#thekaranluthra #dheerajdhoopar (sic)" and many such comments. This proves that though the actor may have bid adieu to Kundali Bhagya but the character is certainly etched in his fans' hearts.

Watch Dheeraj Dhoopar playing 'Gully Cricket' here: CLICK

Talking about Dheeraj, he is shooting for his new show, Sherdil Shergil with Surbhi Chandna, and often keep sharing tidbits from their shoot location on Instagram. Fans love Dheeraj and Surbhi's pairing and can't wait to watch their chemistry on the small screen. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Dheeraj had expressed his excitement about doing Sherdil Shergil. He had said, "I am extremely happy and super excited to be doing this show. This is something that is very different from what I have done earlier in my career. The audience will get to see me in a new avatar. I started my career with Viacom (Sasural Simar Ka) and it's good to be back to them, it's a very homely feeling. What's adding to the excitement is that this is the same team I worked with earlier. In TV, almost every show has similar content going forward but this show is actually very unique, and once it goes on air, you will realise that it's different in so many ways. It is 'hatke' from what I have done on TV earlier and what the audience has seen. This is the major reason why I chose to be a part of this project, and I am very happy about it."

Apart from this, Dheeraj Dhoopar will also be seen in a Punjabi film.

