Dhruv Bhandari and choreographer Shruti Merchant are proud parents of a baby girl

Dhruv Bhandari and his choreographer wife Shruti Merchant are blessed with a baby girl. Read deets inside.

It is time to send congratulatory messages to Tere Sheher Mein actor Dhruv Bhandari and his wifey Shurti Merchant, who have welcomed their little angel home. Yes, the duo became proud parents of a baby a few days back, on January 18, 2020. The much-in-love couple is on cloud-nine ever since the arrival of their little bundle of joy. Sharing his happiness with Times of India, Dhurv said that his wife and him are extremely happy with this blessing. He said that the feelings overwhelming and difficult to put in words.

When quipped about why he kept the news of Shruti's pregnancy hidden, he said that it wasn't actually a deliberate call to keep it a secret, but it happened because he is not much active on social media. However, he did share some posts during the happy period, but they wanted to make the most of their journey together. Asked if they've decided the name for their little munchkin, Dhruv revealed that they're yet to zero in on a name. He added that they first wanted to hold their daughter and see her. The duo has a couple of names in their mind, which they will think on.

Dhruv and Shruti tied the knot on June 20, 2017 in a traditional wedding. Shruti is the sister of ace choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant and is also a choreographer herself. She was seen judging ‘Dance India Dance 4’. On the other hand, Dhurv is a known actor both in Television and Bollywood. He has shown his acting mettle in films like Click, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Pathayeram Kodi and Paisa Ho Paisa. Dhruv was last was last seen playing the lead role in Star Plus show 'Tere Sheher Mein'.

We send heartiest congratulations to the couple and blessings to the newborn baby.

Credits :Times of India

