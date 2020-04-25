Did Anusha Dandekar drops hints about 'cheating' in relationship while Karan Kundrra refutes breakup rumours?

Amid Karan Kundrra dismissed the reports about calling it quits with Anusha Dandekar, the lady has shared a cryptic post on social media and it is grabbing the eyeballs.

It’s been a while since reports of Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar has been doing the rounds. It has been reported that the power couple has called it quits after dating each other for a while. Ever since the reports of their break up surfaced, there have been speculations about what made Karan and Anusha part ways. Interestingly, while the Dil Hi Toh Hai actor has dismissed the reports of his break up, Anusha’s has been keeping rumours rife with her cryptic posts on social media.

And now once again, Anusha’s Instagram post has been grabbing the eyeballs and has left people wondering if she is dropping hints about her break up. The diva recently shared a scene from Four More Shots Please season 2 wherein a wife (played by Shibani Dandekar) catches her husband (Samir Kochar) cheating on her with another woman (Kirti Kulhari). Sharing a grab from the scene her sister Shibani in her Instagram story, Anusha wrote, “Sisterrrr #busted, #ifeelyou.” Her post has certainly got the tongues wagging if she is hinting about Karan cheating on her.

Take a look at Anusha’s cryptic post:

On the other hand, Karan has rubbished the reports of parting ways with Anusha. He had clarified saying that he isn’t sharing his pics with the lady as he is on a digital detox these days. “Just because we are living separately, people have assumed that we have parted ways. Let me tell you, we are still together. The rumour could also have been fuelled by the fact that I haven’t posted much on my social media handles. Well, that’s because I am on a digital detox now,” he was quoted saying.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×