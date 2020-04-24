Did Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana get into their first couple fight? Here's what Vishal Aditya Singh adviced

Looks like Bigg Boss 13's cute couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have gotten into their first couple tiff after entering into a relationship. But their good friend Vishal Aditya Singh has an epic advice for them.

Every year many people find love in the Bigg Boss house. However, most of them sink with time, others stay together even after the show. And when you think about that jodi from Bigg Boss 13, it has to be Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. The duo started as friends, but eventually fell in love. While Asim was always open about his special feelings, Himanshi took her sweet little time before she finally confessed her love for the handsome hunk.

Since then, #AsiManshi has been grabbing eyeballs and winning hearts with their cute chemistry. The duo also went on to spread the magic of their love in a music video, Kalla Sohna Nai after BB 13. However, looks like all is not well between them. No, we're not saying this. Asim's recent social media post hints towards it. It seems like Asim and Himanshi have had their first 'couple fight' after getting into relationship. Well, that's cute as the Kashmiri model is trying to make up also.

Just a few hours ago, Asim took to his Instagram handle to share a post about fights in relationships. The post mentioned that when even if your partner's fault, you will scold her. She will then start crying and you will try to mend things. And ultimately, the entire blame of their fight is put on you. Though Asim did not reveal that they he had a tiff with Himanshi, his post surely gives a hint.

While Asim's fans were pondering over what's wrong, the duo's BB 13's co-contestant and good friend Vishal Aditya Singh stole the show. The actor in an attempt to pull his legs commented, 'Abhi aage aage dekho, hota hai kya,' (Just wait and watch what happens next now).

Asim's ladylove Himanshi was prompt to give a funny reply, she wrote, 'I am sure aapko aacha experience hoga. (I'm sure, you have a good experience.) Yes, Himanshi took at dig at Vishal's past relationship with Madhurima Tuli. However, Vishal took it sportingly and replied, 'Tum aur tumhara observations to kamaal ka hai.' (You and your observations are too good.)

Well, there have been rumours about trouble in Asim and Himanshi's love paradise, but the model-actor squashed them all. Yes, everything is fine between the two, and they are very much in love. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

