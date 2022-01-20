Did bride-to-be Mouni Roy shorten the list of guests for her Goa wedding on 27 January?

Mouni Roy is all set to get married to her long-time boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in a few days. The couple has locked 27th January as the date for their intimate wedding in Goa. The couple will have a two-day beach wedding in Candolim. They will be exchanging wedding vows as per Bengali traditions. As per the latest update on Mouni and Suraj's wedding, the actress is cutting down her guest list for the wedding due to COVID-19. She will also ask attendees for their RT-PCR reports.

According to India Today, Mouni and Suraj are being extra careful in planning their wedding due to the increasing cases. A source revealed, “Initially, Mouni had an extensive guest list, which included 50 people. However, she is cutting her guest list short. The actress may not call too many industry friends for her wedding. Once things get better, she will plan a reception in Mumbai for them. As of now, the actress hasn't planned anything lavish in Goa. It is apparently going to be very intimate. She is cutting down her guest list and she is asking everyone who is attending the wedding to submit their RTPCR reports.”

Mouni hails from Cooch Behar in West Bengal and later moved to Mumbai after completing her studies in Delhi.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy movie Brahmastra, which will be made into three parts. The first part of the movie is scheduled for release on September 9, 2022. She will feature alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia.

Also read- DID Li'l Masters Season 5: Mouni Roy expresses excitement to meet contestants & learn from Remo D’souza