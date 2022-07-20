Did Charu Asopa just take a dig at estranged husband Rajeev Sen with her 'You can lie to the world' post?

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have publicly spoken about the trouble in their marital life. The Mere Angne Mein actress, through her YouTube vlogs, shared that her husband is "mostly unavailable for her and their daughter Ziana." She also said that Rajeev prefers to stay away from them in Delhi. Recently, in an interview, Rajeev accused Charu Asopa of "always" playing the "victim card." This did not go down well with her and she reacted by saying that she doesn't want to wash his "dirty linen in public."

Amid this entire fiasco, Charu Asopa has been sharing emotional reels and cryptic posts on social media. She made a cryptic post after Rajeev Sen's accusation of playing the "victim card." Charu posted photos of her in a sleeveless blue gown and alongside she wrote, "You can lie to the world but can’t lie to yourself, can’t lie to your soul and most importantly don’t ever forget karma is going to come back (sic)" Many followers reached out to the actress' comment section to extend their support for her.

Take a look at Charu Asopa's Instagram post here:

Prior to this post, the 34-year-old also shared a reel where she spoke about losing something. Charu lip-synced these words, "Phir uske baad maine kuch nahin khoya, vo meri zindagi ka aakhri nuksaan tha" (After that, I did not lose anything. That was my life's last loss).

Check out her reel here: CLICK

In one of the earlier interviews with Delhi Times, Charu revealed that Rajeev Sen doesn't let her post their daughter Ziana's photos or videos on social media as she might catch the "evil eye." The actress said that she doesn't believe in this "superstition" and her mother and sister support Rajeev in this matter. She also claimed that Rajeev disapproved of her professional outings and has never been "available" for the family.

Rajeev, on the other hand, told the same publication that Charu hid about her previous marriage from him. The actress, however, refuted this claim and said that he has known everything about her from the beginning.

About Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen

After dating each other for a few years they tied the knot on June 9, 2019, in Goa. Disagreements started to crop up between them within the first year of marriage. After giving their relationship another chance, they were blessed with baby Ziana on November 1, 2021.

