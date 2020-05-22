Did Devoleena Bhattacharjee poke fun at Rashami Desai for her tea fight with Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13?

It looks like Devoleena Bhattacharjee took a sly indirect dig at Rashami Desai for her nasty 'tea fight' with Sidharth Shukla in the Bigg Boss 13 house with her latest post on Twitter. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13 was a controversial season, and there's no doubt about it. BB 13 gave a dose of all emotions like love, drama, romance, laughter, and action. However, the fights of the house became the highlight. The season was filled with fights, arguments and verbal spats between contestants. Almost everyone got into a scuffle with each other. However, there was one major fight that grabbed the maximum eyeballs and even made feel disgusted. Yes, you guessed it right, we're talking about Sidharth Shukla and 's ugly 'tea fight.'

A massive fight broke out between the Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars during one of the episodes of Weekend Ka Vaar, leaving host Salman Khan completely shocked. The matter blew up after Sidharth's 'Aisi Ladki' comment on Rashami. The two got into a heated and demeaning verbal exchange, as Rashami wanted an explanation from the actor for passing such comments against her. Rashami accused Sidharth and he accused her back, leading to a full-fledged war-of-words. In a fit of rage, Rashami went on to throw tea at Sidharth, leaving him completely mad. The two got completely out of control and showed their ugly sides to the world.

This fight went on to become the ugliest fight in BB 13, and to date almost all viewers of the show remember how things turned bad to worse. It looks like recently Rashami's BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to sly and indirect dig at her for this 'tea fight with her recent post on social media. Well, it happened yesterday (May 21, 2020), when Devo took to her Twitter handle to wish Rashami 'Happy Internationa Tea Day' with several emojis, and the actress replied with laughing emoticons. Soon, everyone was reminded about Rashami and Sidharth's 'tea spat' and fans started commenting about the same.

Take a look at Devoleena's tweet here:

Happy international tea day @TheRashamiDesai — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 21, 2020

Well, we don't know if Devoleena really poked fun at Rashami or not, but their social media banter is pure fun. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you miss BB 13? Let us know in the comment section below.

