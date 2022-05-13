Did Karan Kundrra buy his dream Mumbai house worth Rs 20 crores? Find out inside

Karan Kundrra is one of the most talked-about actors in the Telly sector and after his stint at Bigg Boss 15, his fame has increased manifolds. The actor found the love of his life inside the house as he confessed his feeling for bae Tejasswi Prakash. Post the show, he is brimming with multiple projects on the professional front. As per reports by ETimes, Karan has also fulfilled one of his biggest dreams from his personal front, which is that the actor has registered his dream house in Bandra.

As per reports, he has registered for a lavish flat at a swanky building in Bandra, Mumbai. Apparently, the apartment has a beautiful sea-facing view. A source revealed, "Apart from a sea-facing view, Karan Kundrra's new home has a private lift and a swimming pool. The value of the flat fall somewhere above Rs. 20 crore."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Kundrra's music video Bechari and his stint as a host of Dance Deewane Juniors are garnering much love from the audience. His hosting skills are winning the hearts of his fans. The actor manages to keep a good connection between the contestants and the judges. He connects well with the kids who are participants in the show and at the same time keeps the atmosphere on the set light with a humorous side.

Recently, Karan got emotional during the Mother's Day special episode when Ranbir Kapoor's message was played for Neetu Kapoor, who is one of the judges on Dance Deewane Juniors. The legendary actress noticed Karan getting emotional and said that she is also like his mother, and gave him a warm hug.

The actor will also be seen in a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda and he recently made an appearance on The Khatra Khatra Show with ladylove Tejasswi Prakash.

