Did Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes share picture of her engagement rings? Find Out

If you're an actor, you're bound to be surrounded by rumours of link-ups and dating. And often, you get linked to your co-stars. One such actress, who has been facing this is since her debut show is, Erica Fernandes. Yes, years might have passed, but speculations of her dating her co-stars have never passed. While Erica was linked with Shaheer Sheik initially, now she is being linked with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-actor Parth Samthaan. However, they have squashed such rumours always. But, looks like Erica has found love and it has made our eyes pop.

Erica Fernandes enjoys a massive fan following and often keeps sharing whereabouts with her fans. Fans admire the her and shower her with loads of love whenever she takes on to social media. However, recently the actress shared something that has left everyone shocked and wondering as to what is happening. Well, Erica took to Instagram to share a rather mysterious photo of two rings. Yes, in the photo though her face is not visible, we see her wearing a ring on her finger, as he holds another person's hand (which as visible happens to be a man). Upon seeing this, not only us, but even her fans are surprised and are thinking if she has already exchanged wedding rings with someone in a hush-hush private ceremony.

What added to the curiosity was he caption, wherein she described her bond with the mystery man and revealed how she feels when she's around him. Not only fans bombarded her picture, but even TV Czarina commented on her picture saying, 'Waaaahhhhhhh.' Well, if you're also thinking this, then you might be wrong and disappointed. No! Our beloved Erica has not got engaged. The notorious girl clarified it at the end of her note mentioning, 'If that'ss what your thinking then Nah not engaged!' Though she hasn't got engaged, but she has finally found love. However, there has been no disclousre of the lucky man in question.

Well, we're totally exicted to know who this msytery man in Erica's life is. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think Erica's man could be? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

