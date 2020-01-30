Did Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya call it off with Nach Baliye 9 beau Alam Makkar?

Nach Baliye 9 couple Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar have apparently parted ways. Read on below to know more.

Remember how Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya surprised everyone when she opened about her relationship with boyfriend Alam Makkar on dancing reality show Nach Baliye 9? Well, this was the first time Shraddha revealed about being in a relationship as she had never spoken about Alam anytime before. They participated as a jodi and won many hearts with their awe-inspiring chemistry. Many also speculated their relationship to be fake and just for the show, some other reports suggested that the two got engaged.

Nach Baliye 9 had its finale in November last year. Now, only two months after the conclusion of the show, some shocking news regarding Shraddha and Alam's relationship has been doing the rounds. If latest reports are to be believed, the two have apparently parted ways. Yes, you read that right! Shraddha has decided to break up with Alam. A source close to the duo informed Bollywood Life, that the two have decided to part ways mutually. The source stated that Shraddha and Arya did not feel like taking the relationship ahead. Thus, they got separated just a month or two ago without any drama.

The portal also tried to get in contact with Shraddha, but failed to reach her. However, they managed to get in touch with Alam regarding the news. The Jalandhar based businessman clarified the air of his breakup with Shradha and said that it was a mere rumour the rounds and had no truth in it. He said that nothing like that has happened between them and it is just a rumour.

Well, things will only be crystal clear once the Kundali Bhagya actress decides to break her silence on this. What are your thoughts on this pair? Let us know in the comment section below.

