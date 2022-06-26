DID L’il Masters 5 Grand Finale Winner: Assam's Nobojit wins, Appun becomes runner-up of dance reality show

One of the most popular dance reality show DID L’il Masters season 5 has finally pulled its curtains down on June 26 with a grand event. It was a star-studded evening, which was graced by the cast of JugJugg Jeeyo as Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli marked their presence. The season was judged by Mouni Roy, Sonali Bendre, and Remo D'Souza. DID L’il Masters 5 was hosted by Jay Bhanushali and the finale episode was co-hosted by Bharti Singh. And, finally, the nation got its winners in the very talented Noboji Narzary from Assam. Appun became runner-up while Adhyashree was announced as the second runner-up of the dance reality show.

To note, the top 5 finalists were Sagar, Nobojit, Appun, Adhyashree, and Rishita. They grabbed the attention of the judges and celebrity guests with their impressive finale acts. However, consistent performer Nobojit from Team Vaibhav, took the home trophy and Rs 10 lakh as prize money. The nine-year-old is known for freestyle, hip hop, and contemporary dance styles.

Apart from the finalists of the show, one special contestant who won everyone’s hearts during the finale episode was Ahmed Raja. All the finalists including Ahmed Raja were given cash prizes as a special surprise from DID L’il Masters.

After winning season 5, Nobojit thanked his skipper Vaibhav and judges Mouni Roy, Sonali Bendre, and Remo D'Souza to help him learn and grow. He also added that he will miss the rehearsals, fun, and masti.

Judges Mouni, Remo, and Sonali also praised Nobojit. Remo said Nobojit was a fabulous performer and they have seen him evolving in the show. Sonali and Mouni also congratulated the kid and said that his hard work paid off.

