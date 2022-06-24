DID L’il Masters 5: Mouni Roy gives a sweet peck to her 'beautiful belle' Sonali Bendre

Mouni Roy is one of the most promising actors in the industry. She has proved her acting mettle in daily soaps such as Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and others. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on social media. She often treats her fans with a glimpse of her everyday routine. To note, the actress is currently part of the kids’ dance reality show DID Li’l Masters 5 as a judge along with Sonali Bendre and Remo D'Souza. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she shares some adorable photos on her Instagram handle.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, Mouni shared a photo with Sonali Bendre in the stories section of Instagram. In the photo, Mouni can be seen giving a sweet peck to her DID Li’l Masters 5 co-judge. While sharing the post, the Naagin actress wrote, "My beautiful belle".

To note, Mouni has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. At present, she is co-judging a dance reality show, DID L’il Masters 5, along with actress Sonali Bendre and ace choreographer Remo D’souza.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in the film Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. It will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

