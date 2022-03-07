DID L’il Masters 5 Promo: Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy, Remo Dsouza & host Jay Bhanushali flaunt their style game

The most awaited and highly cherished kids dance reality show DID L’il Masters season 5 is going to premiere this weekend. The excitement level is very high among the audience, as some of the most talented kids will be giving performances on the stage for everyone’s entertainment. The show will be judged by beautiful Bollywood actresses Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy, along with ace choreographer Remo Dsouza.

After three years, or DID L’il Masters is all gearing up for the small screens. The promo of the auditions has been shared on social media. In the recent promo, shared by one of the judges Sonali Bendre, she is seen with the other two judges Mouni Roy and Remo Dsouza, along with the host Jay Bhanushali. The 90’s Bollywood star is looking gorgeous as she sported a greet satin shirt with floral print pleated skirt. Mouni Roy is also looking like a fashionista in her purple bodycon gown. Remo and Jay have sported stylish blazers for a dapper look.

Sonali captioned, “Ulti ginti shuru kardijiye aap kyuki bache hai din sirf 5! #5daysToGo for #DIDLilMasters #DanceKeBaap 12th March se, Sat -Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf @zeetv par”.

See post here:

Mouni Roy shared with the Pinkvilla team, “I am very excited to meet the super talented Li'l Masters who are known to floor everyone with their unimaginable dancing prowess at such a tender age. One really needs to take care of their emotions and I personally love kids a lot. So, I will be extra careful with my words while making my comments.”



