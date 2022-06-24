DID L’il Masters 5: Rishita reminds Mouni Roy of her childhood; Actress addresses her as 'Choti Mouni'

Zee TV's most iconic dance reality show, Dance India Dance, also revolutionized the landscape of dance in the country when it first began to air in 2009. Over the last 13 years, the platform has stood testimonial to the sheer passion and love that India holds in its heart towards dance. Its version 'DID Li’l Masters season 5', is one of the most popular shows on Television screens and offers numerous talented little kids to showcase their talent. The show has received lots of love and appreciation for providing a platform for aspiring dancers.

After successfully running for almost four months, the fifth season of DID Li’l Masters has reached its final episode and will soon come to an end. With the Fantastic Finale week beginning, viewers are all set to have a gala time watching the top 5 young dancing sensations put on some incredible acts. While the finalists impressed the judges with their performances, it was Rishita’s performance to ‘Chamma Chamma Baje Re’ that reminded Mouni of her childhood. In fact, after the young dancer’s act, Mouni revealed how she feels Rishita is actually ‘chhoti Mouni.’

Mouni expressed her thoughts to Rishita, during the shoot and said, “Now that we are in the finale week, I would like to tell you that I have been really very possessive and protective about you since day one. I don’t know why, but I feel a very different connection with you. Since the day I saw you, and whenever we have had any conversation, you have always reminded me of myself. It’s like you are the childhood version of Mouni Roy. I feel that we both share the simplicity in our hearts, and I associate with that a lot. I am really happy with the way you are using your talent to grow. I am truly proud of your whole journey, starting right from the audition round to reaching the fantastic finale. I am extremely happy to see you perform on this stage every week and I hope you achieve a lot of success and happiness in life.”

About DID L'il Masters Season 5:

DID Li’l Masters season 5 is one of the most popular shows being aired presently on TV screens. It is judged by the actress Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy, and Bollywood choreographer Remo Dsouza. The season is hosted by ace actor and stunning entertainer, Jay Bhanushali. The skippers for this season are Paul Marshal, Vartika Jha, and Vaibhav Ghuge, who helped and trained these participants to put forward their best performances on the stage of the show. The finalists of DID L'il Masters Season 5 are Aadyashree, Appun, Nabojit, Rishita, and Sagar. The grand finale of DID Li’l Masters season 5 will air on June 26 on Zee TV.

