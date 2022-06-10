DID L’il Masters 5: Shilpa Shetty does a special gesture for a contestant as she promotes Nikamma

Since the launch of the show DID L'il Masters Season 5, viewers have been having a gala time watching the young dancing sensations put up some wonderful acts week after week. This weekend as well, the viewers are in for a treat as Bollywood diva, Shilpa Shetty will be seen gracing the show along with her Nikamma co-stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. In the episode, Shilpa Shetty will be seen taking the entertainment a level high with her full energy. She will also give a special gift to contestant Sagar’s mother.

The phenomenal performances by the talented youngster, Saagar impressed the judges and the special guests during the shoot. His performance left Shilpa Shetty emotional. However, it was the beautiful surprise that the actress planned for Sagar’s mother that left everyone in awe. The actress, who follows the show on a regular basis, knew that Sagar always wanted to buy a brand-new saree for his mom as she had never worn a new saree in her life. In a bid to help the contestant achieve his lifelong dream, she brought a wonderful saree for his mom. That’s not it, she also praised Sonali Bendre for taking full responsibility for Sagar and for taking care of him just like her own child.

Shilpa shared, “The way Sonali has taken care of this child, I think it is very beautiful. It is not very easy to take full responsibility for a person and to follow it with your whole heart. I would like to applaud Sonali for this. I have been following the show closely and I know that Sagar has always wanted to buy a new saree for his mom and today I would like to help him fulfil this wish. I have brought a brand-new saree for Sagar’s mom, and I would love to give it to him today.”

After this special gesture by Shilpa, Sagar went on to mention how his mom has always worn a second-hand saree given to her by other people. He happily exclaimed that this will be the first new saree that his mom will be wearing.

