DID Li’l Master 5 Promo: Ajay Devgn & Rakul Preet Singh grace the show to promote Runway 34

DID Li’l Masters season 5 has become one of the most popular shows in the entertainment industry within a very short span of time. The show has been producing spectacular talents for the past four seasons and this year also the talented kids are handpicked from all over the country to assist them in getting recognition all over the country. The upcoming episode of the season will be graced by Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The duo will be seen enjoying the performance of the contestants.

In the recent promo of the show, the cast of the upcoming movie Runway 34 will be gracing the episode for the promotions. Ajay Devgn looks dapper in a grey formal suit and Rakul Preet was seen in a gorgeous off-shoulder dress. They are seen enjoying the performance of contestant Aadhyashree Upadhyay on Amitabh Bachchan’s superhit song, ‘Chumma Chumma De De’. In the promo, Ajay is seen with little Adhyashree in his lap as she cutely winks at him. She also asks him, “Aa itna satakli kyu bolti hai… aap itna satakte kyu hai?” Her innocent questions left everyone in splits.

See the promo here-

In the latest pictures from the sets, it was seen that Bollywood actress Kiara Advani clicked a selfie with host Jay Bhanushali’s little daughter, Tara. The actress also told Kartik Aryan that she is a huge fan of Tara and watches her video when she feels low. There is also a picture of judge Sonali Bendre holding Tara in her hands as she kissed her on the cheek.

