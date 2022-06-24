DID Li’l Masters 5: Adhyashree’s 'Baburao' act from Hera Pheri leaves Sonali Bendre & Remo Dsouza stunned

DID Li’l Masters 5 is one of the most popular shows on the TV screens at present. It has been received well by the audience and it is also faring well on TRP charts. The contestants for the season have been handpicked by the judges and they have been performing exceedingly well on the stage. One among them is 5 years old Adhyashree Upadhyay, who is the favourite of the audience as well as judges Sonali Bendre, Remo D’souza and Mouni Roy. In the recent promo of the upcoming episode, Adhyashree leaves judges in splits with an entertaining performance.

In the promo, Adhyashree is seen dressed ad Babu Rao from the hit comedy movie, Hera Pheri. She made everyone laugh with her hilarious expressions like that of Babu Rao. She danced excellently on the song ‘Jumme Raat’ from the Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal movie, Hera Pheri. In the promo, Sonali is seen laughing as she finds it unbelievable that the contestant is just 5 years old. Remo D’souza has tears coming out of his eyes due to laughter.

Adhyashree is quite popular in the show for her comedy and excellent dance. In the previous episode, Jay Bhanushali is seen teasing Aadhyashree and Sanvi, saying that they are not working hard and not giving good performance. Aadhyashree replies to him saying we work so hard and you just come for one day and shoot. Mouni applauds her saying, “Good Good on your face, satya vachan.” Jay says, “I am not the only one sitting idle (indicating towards judges), there are some more.” Aadhyashree gives an excellent comeback, “Jay sir aap to kuch kaam ke ho nahi, aur log itni sari films banate hai toh thakte hai na.” She further adds that he has done only one movie while Remo sir had made so many movies, which leaves Jay speechless.

