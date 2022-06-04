DID Li’l Masters 5: Akshay Kumar breaks the buzzer on Sonali Bendre’s desk post a staggering dance performance

DID Li’l Masters season 5 has brought a powerhouse of talent in this season, with the astounding dance performances of the little contestants in every episode. The show offers a grand opportunity for the kids’ to get their talent recognized on a national level platform. The show is judged by the Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy and Remo D’souza. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by the stars of the movie Samrat Prithviraj. In the recent promo, it is seen that Sonali Bendre’s buzzer gets broken as Akshay Kumar presses it.

In the promo of the episode, the judges and special guests Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar are amazed by the stunning dance performance of Vartika, Sadiya and Saumya Kamble. Akshay Kumar was especially impressed by their dance moves on his superhit song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’. He slams his hand on the buzzer in front of Sonali Bendra and it breaks. Everyone is seen shocked and laughing at this act by Akshay Kumar. Sonali further says that it was a ‘buzzer tod’ performance.

See the promo here- CLICK

In the upcoming episode, all the phenomenal performances by the talented L’il Champs impressed the judges as well as the special guests. The tribute act by these contestants left Akshay Kumar emotional. Akshay Kumar expresses, “It’s been 30 years since I started my career, and I don’t know how these years have passed. I have done more than 650 songs in my career, and I don’t ever want to retire. These kids have performed so many songs, I feel very emotional right now. Today after this act I feel like I have become old, and I should retire (laughs). But I will not, I want to work till they shoot me down, I will not retire so soon.”

In the episode, Akshay Kumar will be gracing the sets with actress Manushi Chhillar, and they will be promoting their movie Samrat Prithviraj.

