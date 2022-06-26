DID Li’l Masters 5: Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan & others dance with Aadhyashree in the finale episode; Watch

DID Li’l Masters season 5 is one of the most popular shows that began on 12 March 2022. After successfully running for almost four months, the fifth season of DID Li’l Masters has reached its final episode and will soon come to an end. In the finale episode, the viewers are in for a treat as the cast of 'JugJugg Jeeyo' Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul will be seen appearing on the show to motivate the top 5 contestants to give their best.

Today, Zee TV shared a promo on its Instagram handle in which contestant Aadhyashree Upadhyay can be seen dancing along with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Prajakta Koli. They can be seen enjoying their dance meanwhile, Kiara Advani and Remo Dsouza are seen cheering them up. The caption of this promo read, "ChhotiKisaan Aadhyashree Upadhyay ke sang karke Mumbaiya dance, JugjuggJeeyo ki star cast lagaane waali hai FantasticFinale mein chaar chaand. Dekhiye DIDLilMasters, aaj raat 8 baje, sirf ZeeTV par aur kahin bhi, kabhi bhi ZEE5 App par".

Click here to watch the video

About DID Li’l Masters season 5:

DID Li’l Masters season 5 is judged by the actress Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy, and Bollywood choreographer Remo Dsouza. The season is hosted by ace actor and stunning entertainer, Jay Bhanushali. The skippers for this season are Paul Marshal, Vartika Jha, and Vaibhav Ghuge, who helped and trained these participants to put forward their best performances on the stage of the show. The finalists of DID L'il Masters Season 5 are Aadyashree, Appun, Nabojit, Rishita, and Sagar. The grand finale of DID Li’l Masters season 5 will air on June 26 on Zee TV.

Also Read: DID Li’l Masters 5: Contestant Aadhyashree roasts Jay Bhanushali for not doing films; Mouni Roy reacts