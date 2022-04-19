DID Li’l Masters 5: Asha Bhosle becomes emotional on remembering Lata Mangeshkar; Watch

DID Li’l Masters season 5 is a popular show among the masses. The kids in the show are seen giving amazing performances, which often leave the audience and the judges stunned. As per the recent promos, the upcoming episode will be dedicated to the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar and it will be graced by her sister, Asha Bhosle.

The upcoming episode will be a special one as the judges of the show will be commemorating the late legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar. The episode will be dedicated to her songs in the presence of Asha Bhosle. In the episode, the contestants were seen performing act about the sweet bond between Asha and Lata Mangeshkar. Asha Bhosle was seen getting emotional as she said, “Meri didi mere saath hai”.

See promo here:

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022, aged 92. The 'Queen of Melody' was laid to rest at Shivaji Park, Mumbai with full state honours. Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after she tested positive for COVID-19. She passed away after her health condition deteriorated. Referred to as Bollywood's nightingale, the veteran singer became India's most celebrated artist as she lent her voice for over 30,000 songs in various languages in a career that spanned over seven decades. The singer was recognised for her singing talent not only in India but also on an international level.

In the past episode of the show, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur had graced the show. They went to the show for the promotion of their movie, Jersey.

