DID Li’l Masters 5: Bharti Singh grooves to 'The Punjaabban Song' with Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli; Watch

Zee TV's most iconic dance reality show, Dance India Dance, also revolutionized the landscape of dance in the country when it first began to air in 2009. Over the last 13 years, the platform has stood testimonial to the sheer passion and love that India holds in its heart towards dance. Its version 'DID Li’l Masters season 5', is one of the most popular shows on Television screens and offers numerous talented little kids to showcase their talent. After successfully running for almost four months, the fifth season of DID Li’l Masters has reached its final episode and will soon come to an end.

It was recently reported that comedienne Bharti Singh will be co-hosting the finale of DID Li’l Masters season 5 alongside Jay Bhanushali. Now, Bharti shared a glimpse of her from the stage of DID Li’l Masters season 5. Apart from Bharti hosting the show, another highlight of DID Li’l Masters season 5's upcoming episodes is that the show would be graced by the 'JugJugg Jeeyo' cast. In a recent video shared by Bharti on her Instagram handle, the comedienne can be seen performing the hook step of the song 'Nach Punjaban' from JugJugg Jeeyo along with Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. Sharing this video, Bharti wrote, "Sari duniya ne bana diyaa #Nachpunjaabban aab meri baari".

Click here to watch Bharti's video

Speaking of Bharti, this would be the first time that the comedienne will be hosting Dance India Dance Little Masters. Both Jay and Bharti are known for their excellent comic timing, and it would be a very entertaining episode for the audience.

About DID L'il Masters Season 5:

DID Li’l Masters season 5 is one of the most popular shows being aired presently on TV screens. It is judged by the actress Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy, and Bollywood choreographer Remo Dsouza. The season is hosted by ace actor and stunning entertainer, Jay Bhanushali. The skippers for this season are Paul Marshal, Vartika Jha, and Vaibhav Ghuge, who helped and trained these participants to put forward their best performances on the stage of the show. The finalists of DID L'il Masters Season 5 are Aadyashree, Appun, Nabojit, Rishita, and Sagar. The grand finale of DID Li’l Masters season 5 will air on June 26 on Zee TV.

