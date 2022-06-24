DID Li’l Masters 5: Comedienne Bharti Singh to co-host the Finale episode with Jay Bhanushali

Dance India Dance is among the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a huge name today. After the success of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Little Masters, a dance reality with little kids as participants. It has given numerous talented kids to the entertainment industry. The present season of the show DID Li’l Masters season 5 comprises some of the extremely talented kids, who have managed to impress the judged in every episode.

Now the season is heading towards the finale and it will surely be a nail-biting competition between the finalists. The season is judged by Remo D'Souza, Sonali Bendre, and Mouni Roy. The host for the season is Jay Bhanushali. The show has been doing well and there is a massive fan following for the season. It is also faring well on the TRP charts.

As the season is coming to an end very soon and the grand finale will be taking place on 26 June 2022. As per sources of TellyChakkar, Bharti Singh will be co-hosting the finale alongside Jay Bhanushali. This would be the first time that Bharti will be hosting Dance India Dance Little Masters. Both Jay and Bharti are known for their excellent comic timing, and it would be a very entertaining episode for the audience.

Bharti was last seen in Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan and in the entertainment show, The Khatra Khatra Show.

In April, Bharti and Harsh welcomed their baby boy. The couple made an official announcement with a photo and took it to social media to share it. Their announcement featured a snap from their maternity photo shoot. Dropping the good news, they captioned the post, "It’s a BOY." To note, the couple hasn't named their baby boy yet and fondly called him 'Golla'.

