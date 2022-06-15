DID Li’l Masters 5: Contestant Aadhayshree roasts Jay Bhanushali for not doing films; Mouni Roy reacts

DID Li’l Masters season 5 is among the most-watched reality shows on the telly world. It offers a grand platform for talented kids to get recognized for their skills. The present season of the show is judged by the actresses Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy and choreographer Remo D’souza. The judges and host of the show Jay Bhanushali share a great camaraderie on the show and often engage in fun banters. Their interactions with the little contestants are also worth watching.

In the recent social media promo of the show, Jay Bhanushali is seen teasing Aadhyashree and Sanvi by putting a word in Appun Pegu's mouth. He teases them saying that they are not working hard and not giving good performance. Aadhyashree replies to him saying we work so hard and you just come for one day and shoot. Mouni applauds her saying, “Good Good on your face, satya vachan.” Jay says, “I am not the only one sitting idle (indicating towards judges), there are some more.” Aadhyashree gives an excellent comeback, “Jay sir aap to kuch kaam ke ho nahi, aur log itni sari films banate hai toh thakte hai na.” She further adds that he has done only one movie while Remo sir had made so many movies, which leaves Jay speechless.

The previous episode of the show was graced by the team of Nikamma, including Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Shilpa Shetty had done a special gesture for one of the contestants. There was the beautiful surprise that the actress planned for Sagar’s mother that left everyone in awe. The actress, who follows the show on a regular basis, knew that Sagar always wanted to buy a new saree for his mom as she had never worn a new saree in her life. In a bid to help the contestant achieve his lifelong dream, she gifted a beautiful saree to his mom. That’s not it, she also praised Sonali Bendre for taking full responsibility for Sagar and for taking care of him just like her own child.

