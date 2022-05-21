DID Li’l Masters 5: Helen arranges for the costume of her song ‘Karle Pyar Karle’ for contestant Aadhyashree

The upcoming episode of the kids’ dance reality show DID Li’l Masters 5 will bring back the golden era of Bollywood as it will be graced by iconic actresses Helen and Bindu. The actress will be seen enjoying the performance of the contestants. The legendary actress and fabulous dancer, Helen shared that she wishes for the contestant Aadhyashree to dance to her superhit song, “Karle Pyar Karle”.

In the promo of the show, Helen shared that she has brought the costume of her popular song “Karle Pyar Karle”, from the movie Talaash. She added that she wants Aadhyashree to perform on the song in the costume. The dance performance of Aadhyashree leaves her and all the judges amazed. Helen said, “Aapne Helen ko dance se nikal dia.”

Few days back one of the judges Sonali Bendre had shared a picture with Helen and Bindu on her social media. In the picture shared by the actress, she is seen on the sets of her show DID Li’l Masters 5. She is seen standing with veteran actresses Helen and Bindu on either side. Other judges of the show including Mouni Roy and choreographer Remo Dsouza are also seen in the picture. Sonali Bendre looks gorgeous in a black blazer style top and black long skirt. Helen had sported a blue foil print suit and Bindu had sported a multicolour suit. Mouni Roy looked fabulous in a fringe style white dress and Remo has sported a red jacket. Sonali shared in the post, “With the legends”. The episode will be aired this weekend.