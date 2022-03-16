DID Li’l Masters 5 host Jay Bhanushali dances with his daughter Tara on latest trend; VIDEO

Jay Bhanushali is a prominent name in the entertainment industry. He is presently hosting one of the most popular kids' dance reality shows, DID Li’l Masters 5. He is married to gorgeous actress Mahhi Vij and the father of an adorable daughter Tara. He and Mahhi Vij often share pictures and videos with their daughter on social media. Jay has recently shared an Instagram trending reel with his little one.

Bigg Boss 15 fame Jay Bhanushali has shared an adorable video of himself and his daughter dancing on the latest Instagram trend. In this video, they have to touch their head, shoulder, knees and toes as per the audio instruction. Jay’s daughter looks very cute as she tries to follow the trends and dances happily with her daddy. Jay captioned, “She wanted me to do this with her @tarajaymahhi”.

See video here:

Jay Bhanushali had earlier taken his daughter on the sets of the show DID Li’l Masters 5, where she was seen playing with the judge Sonali Bendre. Other judges of the show are Remo Dsouza and Mouni Roy. The actress has made her debut as a reality show judge with the show. The reality show offers a grand platform for talented dancers to showcase their skills to the whole country.

He rose to fame with the show Kayamath. He has been part of numerous reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Nach Baliye 5, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and others. He was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan.

