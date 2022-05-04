DID Li’l Masters 5: Jay Bhanushali shares ‘crazy’ pics with Ranveer Singh who promoted Jayeshbhai Jordaar

The upcoming episode of the dance reality show DID Li’l Masters season 5 will be full of entertainment and excitement as it will be graced by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The host of the show Jay Bhanushali has shared pictures from the sets of the show and as per the expressions of the duo, it seems they had lots of fun in the episode.

In his latest Instagram post, Jay Bhanushali shared fun-filled pictures with Ranveer Singh from the sets of DID Li’l Masters 5. One of the pics shows Ranveer climbing up on Jay as they stand close together and hug each other. Another photo shows Ranveer’s arm kept on Jay’s shoulder. He shared the entertaining photographs and wished Ranveer luck for his upcoming film. Posting the pictures, he wrote, “Crazy just crazy..this man is full of energy and positivity @ranveersingh the best fun episode we shot last night all the best for #jayeshbhaijordaar”

See the post here-

Fans and friends of Jay Bhanushali showered the post with love and praises, Ranveer Singh’s comment on his post is what caught the most attention. The Bajirao Mastani actor took to the comments section of Jay’s post and wrote, “JAY BHAI JORDAAAAAAR !!! love this picture! Great to see you as always! Only the best vibes !”

Earlier on May 2, Ranveer Singh got clicked outside the sets of DID Li’l Masters 5 on his way to the shoot. He was accompanied by Shalini Pandey.

Talking about the show host, Jay Bhanushali, the actor was last seen on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15.

