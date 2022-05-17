DID Li’l Masters 5: Jay Bhanushali shares fun BTS video as he pranks Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy & Remo D’souza

DID Li’l Masters season 5 is one of the most popular shows being aired presently on TV screens. The show has been receiving lots of love and appreciation for presenting talented powerhouse contestants on the stage. It is judged by the actress Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy and Bollywood choreographer Remo D’souza. The season is hosted by ace actor and stunning entertainer, Jai Bhanushali. He has recently shared a video of him pranking the judges with a crying face filter.

In the video shared by the host, the focus is first on Mouni Roy with a crying filter. He says that Mouni is looking very beautiful and she has completed three months of her marriage. He asks her, “3 mahine ho gye shaadi ke aap khush ho?” Mouni replies, “Ha bohot khush hu”. Jay says, “Aisa dikh nhi raha hai. Pta ni aisa lag ni rha ki khush ho.” He further asks Remo if he is happy with the success of the show and for signing Super Moms as well. He says, “You seem to be getting emotion with the success of the show. Aisa to nahi aaj Lizelle nhi aai hai toh uska dard hai aapko.” To this Remo replies, “Ni ni usse toh main bohot Khush hu.”

See video here- CLICK

He is also seen talking to Sonali Bendre with the cry filter on her face. He tells her that she is the most emotional among the judges, she cries a lot. He adds now also it seems like she is crying. Sonali seems confused and says, “Itna roti hu mai? Mai toh smile kar rahi hu, aapko mai roti hui dikh rhi hu mai.” But she found out that it was the filter and reveals Jai’s prank.

See video here- CLICK

Also read- DID Li’l Masters 5: Sonali Bendre poses with legends Helen & Bindu; Mouni Roy and Remo Dsouza join