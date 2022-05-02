DID Li’l Masters 5: Kartik Aaryan pulls Mouni Roy’s leg as he & Kiara Advani promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The kids’ dance reality show DID Li’l Masters 5 is one of the most popular shows on the television screens presently. It is judged by actress Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy, and ace choreographer Remo D'souza. The upcoming episode of the show will be full of entertainment and lots of fun as it will be graced by the actors Kartik Aaryan and the beautiful Kiara Advani. They will be gracing the sets to promote their movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

In the recent promo of the episode, Kartik Aaryan revealed that while working on the movie, he has learned some mantras so he says, “I will try to remove Naagin from Mouni”. He comes with a pot and a jigsaw puzzle and speaks some mantras in front of Mouni. Her expression on this is hilarious to watch. Kartik shared he got something in the box and goes to stage. On the stage produces a snake from the jigsaw puzzle. He tells a contestant’s mother that now the naagin is in the small pot and she can look at Mouni. She also came on stage and hugged the contestant’s mother.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be gracing the kids' dance reality and enjoying the stunning performance of the contestants. They will be promoting their movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on the show. It is a horror-comedy movie that will be released on 20th May 2022. Kiara looks gorgeous in the show as she sported an off-shoulder silver dress and Kartik looks dapper in a black tee and black bomber jacket.

