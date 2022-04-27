DID Li’l Masters 5: Kiara Advani clicks a selfie with Jay Bhanushali’s daughter Tara; Shares she's her fan

The upcoming episode of the kids' dance reality show DID Li’l Masters season 5 will be full of entertainment and enjoyment as it will be graced by Kiara Advani and Kartik Aryan. The actors will be gracing the show for the promotion of their upcoming movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is due to be released next month. They not only enjoyed the performance of the contestants, but they also got to meet host Jay Bhanushali’s adorable daughter, Tara.

In the latest pictures from the sets, we can see Tara sitting on Kiara Advani’s lap and Kiara clicked a selfie with her. The actress also told Kartik Aryan that she is a huge fan of Tara and watches her video when she feels low. There is also a picture of judge Sonali Bendre holding Tara in her hands as she kissed her on the cheek.

See the pictures here-

Tara is also quite a social media star who has a large number of followers on Instagram. Her photos and videos are widely loved and receive several likes and comments.

Talking about DID Lil Masters, the dance reality show is judged by Mouni Roy, Sonali Bendre and Remo D'Souza.

Recently, guest judge Asha Bhosle visited the show on Lata Mangeshkar's special episode. There she narrated several tales from her childhood with late Lata Mangeshkar. She also went on to reveal the last gift she received from her sister. It was an old saree of Lata Di with her signature. The veteran singer called it the most valuable gift of her life. It left Mouni Roy, Sonali Bendre and others emotional.

Also read- DID Li’l Masters 5: Asha Bhosle becomes emotional on remembering Lata Mangeshkar; Watch