DID Li’l Masters 5: Mouni Roy and Remo D’souza lip-sync to the viral reel during break & leave fans in splits

The kids’ dance reality show DID Li’l Masters 5 is one of the most popular shows on the television screens presently. This ongoing dance reality show provides a huge platform for children with extraordinary dancing skills. The dance performances of the kids keeps the audience intrigued by the show. It is judged by actress Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy, and ace choreographer Remo Dsouza and hosted by Jay Bhanushali. These judges share a great bond amongst them. They often share BTS videos from the sets of DID Li’l Masters 5 and are seen having a gala time.

Today, Mouni Roy took to her social media handle and shared a hilarious video with Remo Dsouza. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Naagin actress created a fun reel with the ace choreographer-director. In this reel, Mouni can be seen teasing Remo and captioned it as, "Kya baat hai Remo Sir …. @remodsouza" Remo's wife Lizelle D'souza also dropped a comment on this video teasing Remo. She writes, "Chichora nos 2 hahhahahahhaha after @rahuldid who is nos 1 @remodsouza can u stop acting like rahul" Fans have also dropped laughing emojis under this reel.

Recently, DID Li’l Masters 5 was graced by legendary actresses Helen and Bindu. The upcoming episode will be based on the super hit songs of these actresses as they will be seen enjoying the performance of the little contestants. Sonali Bendre had shared a picture with the gorgeous ladies along with the other judges Mouni Roy and Remo Dsouza from the sets of the show.

