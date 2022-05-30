DID Li’l Masters 5: Mouni Roy & Remo Dsouza recreate viral 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' meme; WATCH

The kids’ dance reality show DID Li’l Masters 5 is one of the most popular shows on the television screens presently. This ongoing dance reality show provides a huge platform for children with extraordinary dancing skills. The dance performances of the kids keep the audience intrigued by the show. It is judged by actress Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy, and ace choreographer Remo Dsouza and hosted by Jay Bhanushali. These judges share a great bond amongst them. They often share BTS videos from the sets of DID Li’l Masters 5 and are seen having a gala time.

Today, Mouni Roy took to her social media handle and shared a hilarious video with Remo Dsouza. In this video, Mouni can be singing Madhuri Dixit's famous song from 'Hum Aapke Hai Kon'. While she is singing, Remo can be seen interrupting her song and mimicking Tiger Shroff's famous dialogue 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya'. In this video, Mouni looked breathtakingly beautiful in the black sequinned saree that she paired with silver accessories. Sharing this hilarious video, Mouni wrote, "Customary reel with the best @remodsouza"

Click here to see Mouni and Remo's video

Mouni and Remo's reel received a hilarious reaction from the netizens and many have dropped laughing emojis under this video. Remo's wife, Lizelle can't stop laughing after witnessing Remo's acting in this video and taking to the comment section, she writes, "Hahahahhahhahahahhahaha @remodsouza kitna overacting dude"

DID L'il Masters Season 5 air on Zee TV. The show has been graced by numerous popular celebs like Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and others. Recently legendary actresses Helen and Bindu were also seen on the sets of the DID L'il Masters Season 5.

