DID Li’l Masters 5: Mouni Roy is a 'Saree Girl Forever' as she flaunts her black sequin six-yard look; PICS

Actress Mouni Roy is one of the most popular names in the Indian television industry. At present, she is co-judging a dance reality show, DID L’il Masters 5, along with actress Sonali Bendre and ace choreographer Remo D’souza. Mouni tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar on January 27. She has always been one step ahead when it comes to making beauty and fashion statements. The actress enjoys a massive following on social media owing to her fashionable looks and glam outfits.

Today she shared a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned, "A saree girl forever". In these pictures, Mouni looks exquisite as she is draped in a black sequined saree that has multicolour embroidery and paired it with a glittery black blouse. She kept the accessories minimal and just opted for diamond earrings and styled her hair open. There are times when Mouni skips the resplendent dresses and channels her inner desi girl and shines in lehengas and sarees.

Recently Mouni was seen vacationing with her husband Suraj Nambiar in Doha. Speaking about her successful career, Mouni has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha.

The actress will be next seen in the Bollywood movie Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The first part of the Karan Johar's Dharma Productions-produced film will hit theaters on September 09, 2022. The teaser and posters of the movie have already become the talk of the town.

