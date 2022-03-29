DID Li’l Masters 5 Promo: Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis & Remo D’souza reunite after 11 years on Grand Premiere

DID Li’l Masters is one of the most appreciated dance reality shows on the TV screens. The show has been producing dancing powerhouses for the last four seasons. The upcoming season 5 will also be a fully entertaining one with exceptionally talented kids handpicked from all over the country. The grand premiere episode of the season will be very special as it will be graced by ace choreographers and previous judges of Dance India Dance, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur.

On the sets of DID Li’l Masters 5, the three judges Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur, and Remo D’souza will be reuniting after 11 years. In the promos, they are seen hugging and reminiscing about their old days. Remo is seen entering the stage on a scooter and with a sidecar. Remo also said, “Remo D’souza nahi hota agar ye dono nahi hote.” Terence and Geeta also sing and tease him, “Tu jahaan jahaan chalega”. One of the judges Sonali Bendre is seen amazed by their friendship over the years.

See the promo here-

In the previous promo of the episode, a cute and young contestant gave a spectacular dance performance on ‘Mera Naam Chun Chun Chu’. She goes and sits next to Terence Lewis and says she did the dance for him for he should compliment her. Geeta Kapur makes her sit on her lap and the little girl says ‘Aap aise bolo mera dance dekh kar aapko paseena aa gya”, as Geeta repeats what she said, everyone is seen having a ball. The contestant Aadhyashree Upadhyay also tells Remo D’souza that he should compliment her quickly as she is sleepy. The judges loved her dance and Mouni Roy pressed the buzzer.



