DID Li’l Masters 5 PROMO: Jackie Shroff to groove along with little dancers in the upcoming episode

DID Li’l Masters Season 5 started airing a few days back and within a very short span of time, it has garnered the attention of the viewers. The contestants of the show are handpicked from all over the country and are given a huge platform to explore their dance skills. As per the latest promo of the show, Bollywood star Jackie Shroff will be seen as the special guest on the show.

In the recent promo, Jackie Shroff is seen dancing around with kids’ contestants on the sets of DID Li’l Masters 5. He is seen having a gala time as the kids run in circles around him and he is seen getting overwhelmed with happiness. The caption read, “Bachchon se badhkar aur unki maasoomiyat se pyaari, iss duniya mein koi aur cheez nahi hai. Dekhiye #DIDLilMasters, Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf @ZeeTV par.”

See promo here-

The show is judged by actress Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy, and choreographer Remo D’souza. It is hosted by Jay Bhanushali.

In the previous promo, Mouni Roy was seen giving a fabulous performance on the stage at the song ‘Gali Gali Mein’. One of the contestants is seen seated on the seat of Mouni was seen giving comments on her performance. Mouni Roy looked gorgeous in a bright yellow saree. Sonali Bendre and Remo D’souza were seen cheering for her dance performance.

It’s the first time Mouni Roy will be seen as a judge on a reality show and Sonali Bendre has also made her come back to TV after a break of a few years.



