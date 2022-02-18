DID Li’l Masters 5 PROMO: Judges Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy & Remo Dsouza dance on theme song

DID Li’l Masters season 5 will be going on air soon. It is among the leading dance reality shows on the television screens, which has given a huge platform for many talented kids. The season five has also brought together some of the highly talented kids from all over the country, who will be showcasing their extraordinary dance moves. The first promo of the show has been released, which revealed the judges for this season.

As per the latest promo of the season, the show will be judged by Bollywood actresses Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy and ace director-choreographer Remo Dsouza. The show will be hosted by Jay Bhanushali. In the promo of the show, the judges and the host are seen grooving to the season 5 theme song. It also offers glimpses of the dance performances by the contestants.

The caption read as, “India ho jaao tayyar, kyunki poori country par apne dance ka jaadu chalaane aa rahe hain #DanceKeBaap. Show us your excitement in the comments aur dekhiye #DIDLilMasters, 12th March se, Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par. #DID #Promo”.

It is the first time that Mouni Roy will be judging a reality show. She had shared with Pinkvilla, “I am very excited to meet the super talented Li'l Masters who are known to floor everyone with their unimaginable dancing prowess at such a tender age. One really needs to take care of their emotions and I personally love kids a lot. So, I will be extra careful with my words while making my comments. I am sure I will get to learn a lot from Remo sir since this is my first show as a judge, and I am very eager to meet the contestants. I know for a fact that judging talented kids won’t be an easy task, but I will try my best and I hope I will be able to do justice to the responsibility.”



